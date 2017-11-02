While In A Japanese Hospital, A Woman Took Photos Of Her Meals – And The Food Will Blow Your Mind

ADVERTISEMENT

No one looks forward to a trip to the hospital. That sinking feeling probably has more to do with an impending surgery, a harsh illness or another medical concern, of course. But hospital food — and its less-than-stellar reputation — doesn’t make the trip any easier.

From wiggling slices of Jell-O to bland bowls of soup, hospital food in the U.S. often does little to delight or inspire any foodie’s palate. And, while a lackluster selection of food is widely considered to be part of the healing process, one woman’s hospital experience has opened some eyes to just how bad hospital food can be back home.

Lauren Goeku currently resides in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, with her husband, who hails from the island nation. The couple were expecting a child, a little girl, which meant that Goeku needed to prepare for some time in the hospital. Unfortunately, this likely also meant a food menu to dread.

