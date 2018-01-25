20 McDonald’s Items So Ridiculous They Had To Be Removed From The Menu

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have probably been to McDonald’s enough times to know the menu by now. After all, the fast food chain thrives on keeping things simple, with a handful of staple items alongside the odd limited promotion. But over the years, everything from McPizza to McHotDogs has been tested, rolled out and subsequently thrown under the golden arches, never to be heard from again. Indeed, these menu items are just so crazy we can’t believe anyone ever took them seriously.

20. Mulan Szechuan Sauce

In 1998, McDonald’s launched a tie-in promotion for Disney’s new film, Mulan, adding Szechuan sauce to the menu. Nineteen years later, the sauce was featured in the hit animated series Rick and Morty, and McDonald’s ran a one-day return in October 2017. Unfortunately, supplies were so limited that police were called to at least one restaurant to quell angry fans, as they collectively chanted, “We want sauce!”

19. The Hula Burger

Back when McDonald’s was only just becoming a household name, owner Ray Kroc found himself with a dilemma in heavily religious areas in the U.S., where many Catholics were not eating meat on Fridays. Kroc’s solution? The Hula Burger, a bun containing grilled pineapple and cheese. Unsurprisingly, the similarly meat-free Filet-o-Fish performed much better, and the allegedly unappetizing Hula Burger was canned.

