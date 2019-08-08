When Disabled Workers Were Mocked At Pizzability, A Devastated Woman Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

Local businesses continue to play an important role in today’s society, despite the surge of global brands on the high street. Indeed, those smaller organizations can offer more job opportunities and spark an economic growth in their respective communities. With that in mind, one such company can be found in Denver, Colorado.

Pizzability is a local restaurant with a difference, as all of the employees are disabled in some way. The business itself tries to encourage these individuals to work around their respective disorders, preparing them for other opportunities in the future. And given the owner’s background, that particular mindset isn’t too surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffany Fixter used to ply her trade as a teacher, focusing on special needs students. Off the back of that experience, she then wanted to help older people with disabilities. From there, Fixter transitioned into the business world, as she planned to create a company that offered jobs for the disabled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT