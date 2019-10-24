A Food Poisoning Expert Revealed What You Should Never Put On Your Plate

If you’re looking for somebody who can tell you all about the risks some foods can pose to your health, then Bill Marler is your man. He’s the managing partner at Seattle law firm Marler Clark and he’s been involved in food safety cases since 1993. Indeed in that year he won a settlement of $15.6 million from Jack in the Box over a case of E. coli suffered by a nine-year-old child. Now read on to find out what Marler says he will not eat.