Back in the summer of 2015, the Psychiatry Research journal published an intriguing study on fermented foods. Now the paper was compiled following some in depth research at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. And the results proved to be fascinating, especially for those who love the taste of pickles.
If You Start Eating One Pickle Every Day, Here Are The Startling Effects It Can Have On Your Brain
As we all know, meals can be complemented by a side dish or simple topping, giving food a certain kick. From coleslaw to potato salad, these foods are perfect for that particular role. For some of us, though, pickles are just as effective on that front. In fact, their full-on flavours can arguably make or break a dish.