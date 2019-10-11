Food fads come and go, but have you ever wondered what the hot-ticket dish was back when you were born? Stepping back through the years, you’ll find some food fashions that are frankly gruesome. But others can bring a tear of nostalgia to the eye. And there’s always the possibility that they might even taste good. Here’s a quick selection of foods from a bygone age – perhaps even the very year that you were born.
Here’s What Everyone Was Eating In The Year You Were Born
Gel-cooking (1960)
If 1960 was the year that you appeared on the planet, then you were born right into the era of one of America’s weirder food fads. That was the culinary crime called gel-cooking. Gelatine manufacturer Knox even released a recipe book dedicated to blanketing perfectly good food in gelatine. How about molded avocado and tuna? Or corned beef and slaw salad? No thanks!