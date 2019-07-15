This Woman Embarked On An Extreme Diet And Now Claims She No Longer Needs Solid Foods To Survive

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point over the course of a year, some people might decide to change their eating habits. Indeed, whether that’s because they want to lose weight or take on a healthier lifestyle, the alterations can be beneficial in the long run. On that note, a woman named Audra Bear adopted a bizarre diet at the back-end of 2018.

A resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bear has looked to maintain her healthy lifestyle for some time, taking on a number of different eating regimens. So with that in mind, she became a vegan back in 2014. However, some four years later, the health enthusiast then heard about another diet.

Curious, Bear started to do some research on the practice of breatharianism and pranic living. The former is apparently a type of energy that you breathe in each day. In turn, those who call themselves “breatharians” believe that the prana they take in acts as a valid substitute to food.

