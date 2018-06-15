Here Are 20 Food Items That You Should Never Put In The Refrigerator

ADVERTISEMENT

Ketchup is cool to be kept in the refrigerator, right? And everybody knows that garlic and onions stay fresher for longer if they are allowed to chill, don’t they? Well, in actual fact, it turns out that many of us have been stacking the shelves of our fridges with all the wrong ingredients. After you finish and reflect on this article about refrigerator management, you will never look at your groceries in quite the same way again.

20. Bananas lose their appeal

While it may seem like a good idea to place your fresh bunch of bananas straight in the chiller – think twice before you do. If the fruit is still a bit green then refrigerating the bananas will not allow them to yellow and ripen. Instead, they will turn black and go mushy. However, once they are a healthy yellow, racking them in the refrigerator is fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Honey is not so sweet

Most of us are sweet on a bit of honey spread onto a warm piece of toast, or perhaps a generous dollop on top of a hearty bowl of porridge. But there are few things more calamitous in the kitchen than honey which has turned granular and gritty. To avoid this horrible fate, keep your honey away from the refrigerator and things should run smoothly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT