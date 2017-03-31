20 Foods That Can Really Affect You When Your Stomach’s Empty

We’re willing to bet you know there are some foods you shouldn’t eat on an empty stomach, right? But did you know there are a handful of products that you should eat when you have nothing in the tank? Read on to find out about the 20 foods that can really affect you on an empty stomach.
20. Nuts: good
Believe it or not, you might want to start your day with a handful of nuts. That’s because walnuts, almonds, cashews and other varieties of unsalted nuts can help to get your digestion started and balance pH levels in your stomach.
19. Tomatoes: bad
We get it – you’re trying to balance out those greasy sausages and fried eggs with a nice healthy grilled tomato. But it turns out that you might be doing harm to your stomach. Because tomatoes have soluble astringents which react with the acid in your gut. Consequently, this can cause pain and discomfort.
