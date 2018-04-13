For 70 Years A Stranger Visited This Boy’s Grave. Then His Sister Finally Unearthed The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

The untimely death of a loved one can leave family and friends heartbroken for decades. Karl Smith certainly fits into that category, as he died aged just 12 back in 1947. His sister Ann Kear continues to visit his grave, but for decades a stranger has also been leaving flowers and messages at the site, eventually inspiring Kear to unearth the reason why.

A member of the Boy Scouts, Smith tragically drowned on a scouting trip in Gower, South Wales, on August 1, 1947. The 12-year-old was one of several boys to sneak off for a swim in the sea when the scout leader left the group to buy some food. Sadly, he was later discovered face down in the shallows.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief from those who lived in Prestbury, a small village in Gloucestershire, England. The 12-year-old’s mother received more than 100 letters from her neighbors, all heartbroken by what had happened. However, she also faced the challenge of helping her young daughter through this terrible period.

