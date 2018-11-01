A Man Planted A Forest For His Late Wife, But It Took 17 Years For Its Secret To Be Discovered

ADVERTISEMENT

Winston Howes was devastated by the sudden loss of his wife, Janet, after 33 years of marriage. Yet through his grief, he came up with a touching way to honor her life – but no one noticed his extravagant tribute for 17 years.

Winston and Janet married in 1962 in Stroud, England, before they settled down in Wickwar. There, Winston cultivated the land through his career as a farmer. Janet was a housewife and kept the Howes’ home in order for 33 years.

But tragedy struck in 1995 when Janet, then 50, suffered from heart failure. When detected early, certain treatments can help victims of heart failure to manage their condition. But unfortunately, Winston’s wife passed away from the condition.

