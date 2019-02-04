40 Dads Reveal Their True Feelings About Their Partners Being Stay-At-Home Moms

By Andrea Marchiano
February 4, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Twitter/Kim Kardashian West
Image: Twitter/Kim Kardashian West

Women have stayed home to care for their children for as long as we can remember. But what do men make of their choices? Here are 40 comments straight from the mouths of dads. So, do they like their partners being stay-at-home mothers or not?

Image: sturti/Getty Images
Image: sturti/Getty Images

40. “I’m more likely to lose my kids in a divorce.”

One forward-thinking dad – forward-thinking as in thinking of the future, anyway – said he wouldn’t want his spouse to be a stay-at-home mom for a simple reason. “I’m that much more likely to lose my kids in a divorce,” he wrote on reddit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: PxHere
Image: PxHere

39. “I want a partner, not a dependent.”

Another dad complained that an unpaid stay-at-home wife and mother wouldn’t contribute financially, leaving him to carry the “burden of providing.” “I want a partner, not a dependent, thus I have no interest,” he wrote on reddit. One might argue that a mother provides incalculable benefits for her children, but we can discuss that later…

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT