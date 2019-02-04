40 Dads Reveal Their True Feelings About Their Partners Being Stay-At-Home Moms

ADVERTISEMENT

Women have stayed home to care for their children for as long as we can remember. But what do men make of their choices? Here are 40 comments straight from the mouths of dads. So, do they like their partners being stay-at-home mothers or not?

40. “I’m more likely to lose my kids in a divorce.”

One forward-thinking dad – forward-thinking as in thinking of the future, anyway – said he wouldn’t want his spouse to be a stay-at-home mom for a simple reason. “I’m that much more likely to lose my kids in a divorce,” he wrote on reddit.

39. “I want a partner, not a dependent.”

Another dad complained that an unpaid stay-at-home wife and mother wouldn’t contribute financially, leaving him to carry the “burden of providing.” “I want a partner, not a dependent, thus I have no interest,” he wrote on reddit. One might argue that a mother provides incalculable benefits for her children, but we can discuss that later…

