A Foster Mom Of Eight Opened Up About The Call She Got Asking Her To Take A Baby With No Name

ADVERTISEMENT

When Grace Kriegel and her husband started fostering children, she could never have known just how much of a whirlwind her first two years on the job would be. Then, to top it all, the carer got a call asking her to take in an abandoned baby with no name.

Fostering can be one of the most rewarding experiences a person can have. But there’s no denying that taking on a child temporarily can be a challenge. As a result, potential foster parents should be ready to learn, be filled with love and have plenty of patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where adoption places a child permanently with new parents, fostering is therefore seen as temporary solution. A child may come to live with a family after authorities have decided their parents aren’t suitable to look after them. However, there is always hope that a change will occur, meaning the family can eventually be reunited somewhere down the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT