These Four Siblings Suffered Childhoods Of Neglect – But Then Two Guardians Came Into Their Lives

After enduring a miserable life with allegedly abusive parents, Alisia, Bradley, Cody and Emma needed a foster family to take them in. As there were so many of them, they knew it was likely that they’d be shipped off to different homes. But then the stars aligned for them.

Alisia, Bradley, Cody and Emma are four siblings who didn’t have the easiest start in life by any means. In fact, their story is a sad one, reportedly full of abuse and neglect. They were originally from Overland Park, Kansas, and lived with their parents.

But their parents’ marriage wasn’t a happy one. The relationship broke down, and a series of unfortunate events followed. According to The Kansas City Star, the children’s parents then turned to “substance abuse” after the split.

