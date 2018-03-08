A Four-Year-Old Boy Felt Ill After Swimming. Then One Week Later He Was Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

When Francisco Delgado Jr. and his wife Tara took their son Frankie for a Memorial Day weekend day out, they thought they were creating precious memories for the future. However, little did they know it would be their last ever family outing. Because just one week after watching their beautiful boy swimming, the Delgados had to say goodbye to Frankie.

Francisco Delgado III was a little boy like any other. Nicknamed “Baby Frankie” by his doting parents Tara and Francisco Jr., the four-year-old loved baseball and took pride in wearing his little league uniform.

It’s safe to say that little Frankie was the light of his parents’ world. And according to them, he touched the lives of all who met him. “He was loved by so many people, his love for Baseball was endless,” his family wrote on GoFundMe in 2017.

