A Four-Year-Old Let A Secret Slip About His Sick Dad – So His Teacher Made A Mind-blowing Offer

Like most four-year-olds, Camden Petersen had trouble keeping a secret. This one concerned his father, Darreld, and a health condition that could take his life. But it just so happened that Camden’s teacher overheard the preschooler’s confession – and she made an incredible offer to the Petersen family.

Iowa native Nancy Bleuer attended Buena Vista University, where she majored in elementary education, before settling in as a preschool teacher at Washington Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare. The 54-year-old’s career saw her giving back to her community, but she always dreamed of doing more.

Bleuer, whose students call her “Miss Nancy,” told UIHC.org that a friend of hers had once made a living organ donation to a friend. “It was an important part of her life’s journey, and that was inspirational to me,” Bleuer said.

