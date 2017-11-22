When This Four-Year-Old Saw A Man “Sleeping” On A Bathroom Floor, She Knew She Had To Run For Help

By Annie Price
November 22, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: CBS Boston / Facebook/Golden Opportunities for Independence

When one little girl stumbled upon a man “sleeping” on a floor, the sight didn’t faze her at all. Instead, she knew exactly what she should do. Unlike many four-year-olds, she kept her cool and managed to fetch help.

Image: CBS Boston

Caleigh Concannon lives in Walpole, Massachusetts, with her family. Like most little girls, Caleigh loved dogs. So, alongside her mom, Heather, the four-year-old started volunteering at their local service dog training center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Golden Opportunities for Independence

Golden Opportunities for Independence is an organization that helps those with disabilities by allowing them to live more independently. To do so, the center trains golden retrievers from the time they are puppies. With their expert guidance the dogs will go on to provide support and therapy within the community.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT