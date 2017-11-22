When one little girl stumbled upon a man “sleeping” on a floor, the sight didn’t faze her at all. Instead, she knew exactly what she should do. Unlike many four-year-olds, she kept her cool and managed to fetch help.
Caleigh Concannon lives in Walpole, Massachusetts, with her family. Like most little girls, Caleigh loved dogs. So, alongside her mom, Heather, the four-year-old started volunteering at their local service dog training center.
Golden Opportunities for Independence is an organization that helps those with disabilities by allowing them to live more independently. To do so, the center trains golden retrievers from the time they are puppies. With their expert guidance the dogs will go on to provide support and therapy within the community.
-
20 Fascinating Facts You Didn’t Know About Pirates
-
This Great Dane Was Not Amused By His Mom’s New Puppy – So He Threw A Hysterical Tantrum
-
A 452-Year-Old Shipwreck Was Found Off The Florida Coast – And It’s Led To An International Feud
-
4 Weeks After Her Daughter Tragically Died, This Mom Opened The Sealed Letters She’d Left Behind
-
When This Four-Year-Old Saw A Man “Sleeping” On A Bathroom Floor, She Knew She Had To Run For Help
-
20 Nightmarish Animals That Lurk In The Amazon River
-
19 Shamelessly Gross Things Couples Do After They’ve Been With Each Other For Way Too Long
-
This 23-Year-Old Woman Was Dangerously Obese – Until Three Choices Saw Her Lose Over 400 Pounds
-
This Hulking Bull Was Bred For Its Meat, But When It Tries To Move The Controversy Becomes Clear
-
This Woman Found A Spy Camera In Her Daughter’s Locker Room – Then Learned A Mother Had Planted It
-
Los Angeles Locals Were Stunned When They Saw This Prehistoric Creature Strolling Down The Road
-
When A Boy Reeled In This 25-Year-Old Purse, His Relative Recognized The Woman In The Photo Inside