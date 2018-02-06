This 14-Year-Old Shaved Off Her Hair For Charity – Then The School Placed Her In Isolation

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the school holidays, Niamh Baldwin made the brave decision to shave her head for a charitable cause. Her family were immensely proud of her, but when she returned for class, she received a bit of a shock. The teenager was told that she would be sitting alone.

Niamh Baldwin is a 14-year-old girl from Cornwall, England. Recently, she did something that got her into big trouble with her school. But not everyone agreed that her punishment was deserved. After all, she had only acted with the best intentions.

Baldwin’s actions resulted in her being removed from classes at Mounts Bay Academy in Penzance. The punishment wasn’t for getting into a fight at school, however, or bringing drugs onto the premises, or anything dramatic like that. In fact, it was for doing something incredibly kind.

