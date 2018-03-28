A Judge Told A French Couple To Change Their Daughter’s Controversial Name – Or Else

ADVERTISEMENT

In the days and weeks leading up to the birth of a child, the parents are likely to spend hours ping-ponging ideas in the search of the perfect name. A couple from Brittany, France, likely did the same in preparation for the birth of their daughter.

And, when she arrived in November 2017, they gave her their chosen moniker. Months later, though, a French court heard a case that the baby’s name was unacceptable under the law and that it should be changed – or else.

In order to understand how a baby’s name could be a legal matter, it’s vital to take a look back through France’s history of laws on the topic. Until 1993, families in the western European nation had to choose their babies’ names from a government-approved list.

