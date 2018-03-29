This Gas Station Clerk Saw A Woman Trembling With Fear, So He Immediately Told Her To Get Behind Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The power of human instinct can never be underestimated. Manveer Komer can certainly attest to that, as his intuition was put to the test in November 2015 while working a shift at a gas station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After seeing a woman trembling with fear at the counter, he immediately leaped into action, telling her to get behind him.

Regardless of your profession, night shifts can often be daunting, but for Komer all seemed well as he started his overnight work on November 11, 2015. He was a clerk at an Exxon gas station in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond area. However, Komer’s evening took an unexpected turn when two customers entered the station’s convenience store.

With CCTV cameras situated all around the gas station, a man and woman were captured walking into the store from their car. As the pair stepped through the doors, the man appeared to wave in Komer’s direction, raising his hand in a friendly manner. From there, they headed to the left of the entrance, walking to an ATM.

