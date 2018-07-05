As This Lady Was Releasing Gender Reveal Balloons, Her Husband Suddenly Seized A Mystery Box

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy had been difficult for Kelsie and Patrick Peters. They were already blessed with one son, but adding to their growing clan hadn’t been straightforward. At first they were nervous about revealing they were pregnant again. When they gathered family and friends for the gender reveal, however, they dropped a bombshell no one had seen coming.

Kelsie and Patrick were engaged in September 2007, and their wedding took place the following August. As young newlyweds, it was a few years before their family would begin to grow. But it was the start of a very bumpy ride for the Peters, who hail from Acworth, Georgia.

Kelsie first fell pregnant in 2012. Sadly that episode ended with a miscarriage at around three months. Their heartbreak wouldn’t last long, however. A few months later the couple learned they were expecting again. This time, things would have a happier ending.

