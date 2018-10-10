This Little Girl Had A Serious Accident At A Trampoline Park, And Now Her Mom Is Warning Others

ADVERTISEMENT

Trampoline parks are a fun venue for the whole family to enjoy. At least, they’re meant to be. There are loads of these parks spread across North America. However, the spotlight is shining on the safety of these attractions after a series of accidents.

Extreme Air Park, Canada’s largest indoor trampoline park, is under particular scrutiny after an accident involving four-year-old girl Maddie Villanueva in August 2018. The accident has led to her parents Sarah Villanueva and Jesse Charbonneau calling for the government to investigate the safety of these venues.

To begin with, Maddie was enjoying the facilities at the Extreme Air Park in Vancouver when the incident happened. Her father described the incident as a “bad bounce.” “She wasn’t getting up straight away, then she started screaming really loudly and I knew something was wrong,” he told CTV News.

