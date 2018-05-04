This Girl Aged Eight Times Faster Than Usual, And When She Died Her Parents Gave Her A Beautiful Casket

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucy Parke’s family knew that their daughter’s life would be cut short by an extremely rare health condition, one that expedited her aging process to eight times the average. So, when she died, they commemorated her love of life with a bright, beautiful casket far from the average design.

As soon as Lucy was born, her parents found out that she was different. Doctors diagnosed her with progeria, a health condition so rare that it affects only one person in every four million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children diagnosed with progeria don’t always show symptoms right away, but indicators such as loss of hair and delayed growth start to show during their first year of life. That’s because the condition hastens the aging process – some estimate that those with progeria age eight times quicker than the average person.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT