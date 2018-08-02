After This Girl Connected With A Stranger Online, He Showed Up At Her Home With A Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of its growing number of uses, the internet is still a very helpful tool for people looking to make connections. Maiya James can certainly attest to that, as she contacted someone online to help her family in January 2017. However, he then showed up at her home soon after with an incredible surprise.

A resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Maiya is a teenager living at home with her mother Katherine and older sister Mariah. Unfortunately, though, the latter has severe disabilities, suffering from epilepsy, blindness and cerebral palsy. Confined to a wheelchair, Mariah requires round-the-clock care, with Katherine transporting her to and from the hospital.

Due to Mariah’s condition, the family traveled around in an old van that could house her wheelchair, but the vehicle proved to be very unreliable. Indeed, the van eventually stopped running, leaving Katherine and her daughters in an incredibly tough position. However, Maiya decided to step up and help her struggling mom.

