When This Girl With Dwarfism Finally Met Belle, The Way The Princess Behaved Brought Her To Tears

A trip to Disney World is one of the most exciting prospects for any young child. But it meant even more to one little girl from the U.S. with a lifelong medical condition. And when it was finally time to meet her Disney princess idol, no one could have expected it to get so emotional.

Daisy Perez is a seven-year-old girl from Dallas, Texas, with a truly amazing story. So far in her short life Perez has faced plenty of struggles because of her ill health. She was born with a condition called achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

The condition has been tough for little Perez. Not only has her body not developed in the same way as other kids her own age, but her type of dwarfism has meant that she has needed to undergo countless surgeries on different parts of her body.

