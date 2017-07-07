After This Girl Got Poison Ivy In Her Eyes, Her Sister Shared These Priceless Photos Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone hates Mondays, but for Emily Petrozza this particular one stood out as being especially awful. Yes, she woke up to find that she’d managed to get poison ivy into, of all places, her eyes. The effect on her face was as horrifying as it was hilarious. And like any good sibling would, Emily’s sister wasted absolutely no time in sharing the photos online.

21-year-old Emily hails from Newington, Connecticut, where she lives with her sister Lauren, who’s four years her junior. Lauren is currently studying at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, while Emily trained in dental assistance at Tunxis Community College.

ADVERTISEMENT

As sisters so often are, Emily and Lauren seem pretty close. And like all siblings, they’re not afraid to take delight in each other’s discomfort; something that would, on this occasion, end up working out in favor of Lauren.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT