This Girl Has Made Soup At 6 AM Every Day Since She Was Five – All For One Heartbreaking Reason

By Francesca Lynagh
March 20, 2018
Image: via YouTube/住友生命 公式チャンネル

From a young age, Hana Yasutake had been preparing to take over her mother’s role around the house. Then, aged five, she started doing it for real. And her day begins with a 6:00 a.m. wake-up call so that Hana can make soup; the reason why she gets up so early to do, so, though, is heartbreaking.

Image: YouTube/住友生命 公式チャンネル

Back in 2015, Hana was just a 12-year-old girl living in Fukuoka, Japan. Fast-forward to the present day, however, and the story of her life has become well known; there’s even been a film made about her. And Hana’s tale is a poignant one of family, love and tragedy, starting from her birth in 2003.

Image: via YouTube/住友生命 公式チャンネル

Having said that, though, Hana’s parents, Shingo and Chie, were not sure that they would ever have a baby at all after her mother had battled breast cancer in 2001. Naturally, then, Chie was delighted to find out that she had managed to conceive. And, in February 2003 Shingo and Chie officially became a family of three after the birth of baby Hana.

