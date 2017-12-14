This Girl Was The Only Survivor Of A Deadly Fire. Then A Photo Of Her Asking For Help Went Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

When one girl lost four members of her family in a fire, her life would never be the same again. The blaze left the youngster with severe burns that covered 75 percent of her body. However, when a photograph of her asking for help went viral, strangers were able to put a smile back on her face.

In 2013 Safyre Terry was just like any other five-year-old. She lived with her family in the city of Schenectady, New York. As far as we know, she was happy. But that year an awful tragedy tore her whole world apart.

It was early one May morning when someone set fire to the family’s apartment. The blaze quickly enveloped the property. In doing so, it claimed the lives of Safyre’s dad David, sister Layah and brothers Michael and Donavan.

