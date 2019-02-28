A Girl Got Bored Visiting A Nursing Home, So She Found A Way To Raise Over $99,000 For The Residents

ADVERTISEMENT

For some children, trips to nursing homes can be a little tedious. Ruby Kate Chitsey could certainly relate to that, as she visited one such facility alongside her mother in the summer of 2018. However, her mindset quickly changed following an emotional conversation with one of the residents – and it inspired the youngster to step up.

A resident of Harrison, Arkansas, Ruby’s mom Amanda Chitsey plies her trade as a nurse practitioner across five different nursing homes. One of them is the Harrison Rehabilitation and Health Center, which houses close to 100 beds. For the residents living there, though, the financial aid they receive can often prove problematic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, more than half of nursing home residents live off the money provided to them by the government via programs like Medicaid. That program in particular covers their basic living expenses and medical costs. And the elders receive an additional $40 per month to pay for anything else they might want beyond that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT