This Girl Was Recovering After A Freak Accident. Then She Woke Up Screaming In Incredible Pain

Jared Clark had taken every necessary precaution to keep his kids safe while he renovated the family home. As he worked on the roof at the front of the house, he could see his daughters playing out back. But he hadn’t counted on a piece of flakeboard falling out of his hands, and the scream he heard as it hit the ground was the last thing he wanted to hear.

In 2013 Jared and his wife Sarah seemed to have it all. With three growing children, the couple decided to improve and remodel their home. But with plans in place and much to look forward to, their fortunes then hit a downward spiral that would last for five years.

Things started to go wrong once work on the house got underway. The Clarks were shocked to discover that the building was riddled with mold and asbestos. And when the couple subsequently learned that their home insurer wouldn’t pay out for the nasty stuff’s removal, they were forced into bankruptcy. So, with no home of their own and no money in the bank, the family of six were forced to live with family and friends.

