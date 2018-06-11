When This 4-Year-Old Came Home Hungry, Her Mom Realized The Teacher Had Messed With Her Lunch

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2015 Leeza Pearson’s daughter Natalee reportedly came home from preschool feeling hungry. This no doubt struck Leeza as odd because she’d apparently provided her little girl with a perfectly adequate lunch that day. But then the concerned mother allegedly discovered a note in her daughter’s lunch box that cut right to the heart of the matter.

Leeza and Natalee hail from Aurora, Colorado, as does Natalee’s father, Nate Biersack. In 2018 Leeza is studying political science at the Metropolitan State University of Denver – but this particular story takes place three years earlier. And back then, Leeza allowed a four-year-old Natalee to attend the Children’s Academy in their home municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to care.com, the Children’s Academy & Childcare Center can look after as many as 150 kids in one go. This includes children who are almost ready for school – such as Natalee at the time – as well as those who are only just finding their feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT