This Girl Spent Just $50 On Her Prom Dress, But Then She Truly Made The Gown Her Own

ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of her boyfriend, Nazmayde Castillo found a stunning $50 prom dress online. However, while the gown itself was hardly a one-off, the teen decided to make the outfit her own – and what she managed to come up with is truly stunning.

MJ Johnson comes from Birmingham, Alabama, and is quite the Instagram sensation. He boasts an impressive 16,400 followers on the social media site, in fact – some of whom undoubtedly appreciate his creative reinterpretations of his favorite celebrity fashion moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s right: Johnson has emulated the outfits of stars such as Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Beyoncé, using his artistic talents to recreate some of their most iconic looks with materials as basic as aluminum foil. Then, when he’s done, he posts snaps of the resulting transformations to Instagram and receives a lot of likes in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT