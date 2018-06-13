After This Girl Spoke One Word At The Drive-Thru, Her Mom Completely Broke Down

ADVERTISEMENT

When Briana Blankenship heard her five-year-old daughter say “Mama,” she was stunned. Despite being in the middle of a drive-thru line, she immediately stopped her car and pulled out her phone. This was a big moment. And once she had finished filming, Briana let the tears fly.

Briana, 27, and her daughter Taylor, who live in Athens, Alabama, were going about their regular routine when the big moment happened. They were on their way to Taylor’s gymnastics class, when Briana decided to stop at McDonald’s for food. Briana told the Scary Mommy website that Taylor had been excited about having French fries, the food she liked best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s when I heard her say it,” Briana recalled to Scary Mommy. “I’m pretty sure I held up the drive-thru line but there was no way I wasn’t getting proof of this. I can’t explain how unbelievably grateful and ecstatic I am right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT