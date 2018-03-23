This Girl Texted A Photo Of Her Dress To A Wrong Number – And Unexpectedly Changed A Family’s Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Wood was at home with his kids one day when he received a message from a number he didn’t recognize. It was clearly an accident, but instead of ignoring it, he sent something awesome in reply. He had no idea what would happen next, but he’s eternally grateful.

In March 2018 a girl by the name of Syd hit the shops to find a formal gown for an upcoming event. One of the options was a stunning floor-length number, complete with bejeweled detailing. But before purchasing it there was something she needed to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like a lot of girls, Syd wanted to get one of her friend’s opinions before she splurged on the dress. So she snapped a couple of photos of herself wearing the gown to send to a pal. But, rather hilariously, it didn’t quite go as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT