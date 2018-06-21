This Girl Was Trapped In Her Own Body For 4 Years, But Then She Found A Way To Get The Truth Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Arlen was trapped inside her own body, unable to move, without anyone realizing that she was aware of what was going on around her. She spent four years unable to communicate with her family or doctors and felt terrified about what was happening to her. But then, Arlen found a way to tell the world that she was still in there.

Arlen currently works as a reporter for ESPN. And the 23-year-old is also a former Paralympic swimmer. She took home one gold and three silver medals, in fact, while competing for Team U.S.A. at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

During the qualifying trials, Arlen broke records. And in 2017 she competed on Dancing With The Stars. Arlen and her dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy eventually ended up in fifth place during the 25th season of the celebrity contest.

