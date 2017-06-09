Each Day This Girl Waved To Her Beat Cop – So The One Time She Didn’t His Instinct Said To Go Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Each day, one nine-year-old Midwestern girl couldn’t wait to see her favorite police officer. To her, he was a ray of sunshine in what was otherwise a pretty dark life, and he too enjoyed their meetings on his daily patrol route. So, when she didn’t turn up to wave to him one day, he knew something was seriously wrong.

Klynn Scales didn’t have the easiest time growing up in the 1990s. She lived in Kansas City, Missouri, with her mom and two brothers – but theirs was far from a happy household.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scales’ family home, located off 27th Street in the city, was tainted with the mis-use of drugs. As a result, danger and violence played a large part in Klynn’s childhood – but sadly food did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT