This Girl With Rare Dwarfism Was Bullied At School – But Now 19 Years Old, She’s Infinitely Stronger

Getting bullied at school is no doubt a terrible experience for anyone. And it may well be especially awful if you’re teased about a medical condition that you can’t control. One girl from the U.S. knows exactly what that feels like, but she hasn’t let it stop her from living her life to the full.

Hannah Kritzeck of Minnesota is a truly remarkable young woman. She was born with an extremely rare medical condition called primordial dwarfism. With only around 100 people in the entire world having the syndrome, Kritzeck has proven herself to be very special indeed.

Shortly after her birth, she was put up for adoption and taken in by Jackie and Larry Kritzeck. Since then, she has enjoyed family life with her three siblings by her side. Both of her brothers and her sister were of typical height, though, so even at home she stood out from the rest.

