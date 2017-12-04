3 Years After Her Girls Were Made To Eat Candy Wrappers, This Mom Started A Sweet New Tradition

Her adopted children froze whenever Halloween came up. Amy Beth Gardener had no idea the pain the girls had gone through at this holiday time before. Indeed, sisters Bridgett and Breonna seemed terrified whenever it was mentioned. She had to discover what was behind their fear.
The girls had been placed in the foster care of Mrs. Gardener and her husband Paul in the fall of 2014. The couple had been compelled to adopt after failing to conceive naturally. After months of applications, social services turned up one night with two young, unsmiling girls. So, the Gardeners made it their mission to make up for lost time and help the girls have a childhood again.
Within just weeks Bridgett and older sister Breonna came out of their shells and the family started to bond. Breonna herself remembered feeling unhappy when she joined the family aged nine, but just weeks later a picture showed that she’d changed into a bubbly and confident young person. Months later the children were adopted and the Gardeners became a family of four.
