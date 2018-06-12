These Girls Posed For A Photo While Fighting Cancer – But Their Latest Picture Is Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Three young girls stood in front of a camera, posed and the rest was history – the image went viral across the internet because it showed some of cancer’s youngest victims. Four years later, they did the same, and their new photo shared another heartbreaking message with the world.

Photographer Lora Scantling knew too well the pain that cancer could cause. The 33-year-old from Yukon, Oklahoma, had not only seen lung cancer take her stepfather but had a friend whose son succumbed to the disease too.

So in 2014 she decided to put her photography skills to work in a new way by raising awareness for a disease she knew affected her community so deeply. She logged on to Facebook and posted an offer to photograph any three young girls who had received a cancer diagnosis.

