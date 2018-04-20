A Good Samaritan Gave This Woman $40. Then Three Years Later She Turned Up At His Family’s House

ADVERTISEMENT

When good Samaritan Chris Wright of Georgia did something kind for a stranger in 2014, he thought nothing more of it. As a committed Christian, it was just the right thing for him to do. Besides, he would most likely never see the woman in need again. The stranger had told Wright that she was going through dark times, but three years later her benefactor was going through his own period of darkness. And then a female arrived at his family home. She was to tell Wright a jaw-dropping story that reduced him to tears.

The 43-year-old Wright’s story is a truly remarkable one. It all began back in 2014 when he was traveling down a highway with his wife and kids. The family from Bogart, GA, were off to their regular place of worship, The Cornerstone Church in nearby Athens. It was a miserable day, and they saw a miserable sight through the rain-streaked windows of their car. It looked like someone might be in a little trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family saw a woman struggling through the drizzle, walking along the side of the road with a gas can in her hand. Wright had always been brought up to “Do unto others…” and it was with this in mind that he made his next decision. Having dropped his wife, Carmen, and kids at church, Wright turned the car around to check on the stranger at the side of the road. It was still raining when he found her, trudging along with her container.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT