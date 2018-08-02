This Kind-hearted Stranger Helped A Struggling Mom – But Then His Story Suddenly Took A Tragic Turn

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie-Lynne Knighten was visiting Trader Joe’s with her baby when the late-night grocery stop descended into the shopping trip from hell. Luckily for her though, Good Samaritan Matthew Jackson came to her rescue. However, the very next day, his story took a tragic turn.

Jackson lived in Oceanside, California. There, he worked at a gym and earned a modest income. However, that didn’t stop him from expressing his generosity, as San Diego resident Knighten discovered one day in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knighten had been combining caring for her five-month-old son with doing a weekly shop at a Trader Joe’s on Vista Way in Oceanside. Her baby had been crying as she made her way around the unfamiliar store. As a result, the late-night grocery trip was becoming quite an ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT