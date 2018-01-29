A Devoted Family Said Goodbye To Their Dying Mom. Then Just Minutes Later Their Dad’s Hand Went Limp

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2017 elderly Chicago man Bob Kretschmer was lying on his sick bed when a carer took him by the hand. The woman gave the old boy the sad news that his beloved partner of 71 years had just passed away. Bob was desperately ill himself, but nevertheless what happened next still came as a shock. Within moments of hearing the bad news about his wife, Bob’s hand went limp.

Bob was born in Chicago in February, 1925. A rough and ready boy, he spent a childhood getting into scrapes on the streets of the Windy City. This readied him for the next stage of his life when America joined World War II in 1942. Bob lied about his age and went off to fight in the U.S. Army, helping to liberate Europe from West to East. In doing his bit to vanquish the Nazis, the young hero earned himself two Purple Hearts for his dedication to the cause.

Bob and his unit, the Red Diamond Division, completed more than 35 river crossings after landing in Normandy, France, and finally making inroads into the Czech Republic. Along the way, the unit was involved in a battle for the French town of Metz in late 1944 and early 1945. It was during this fight against the Nazi refusal to surrender the fortress town that Bob sustained the injuries for which he was awarded his combat medals.

