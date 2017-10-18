A Goodwill Worker Opened A Heavy Donated Purse And Found A Stash Inside That Left Her Shellshocked

ADVERTISEMENT

A thrift store employee in New York opened up a donated handbag in the summer of 2017 and simply couldn’t believe what she found inside. As well as the contents of the purse, the social enterprise worker was immediately looking at a serious moral dilemma. Some people would have hidden the haul and kept it quiet. But for this kindhearted woman, the next step was a no-brainer.

It was an ordinary shift for 51-year-old Kindell Keyes on August 7, 2017. She was working as assistant manager at the Goodwill store on Van Dam Street in New York City. Goodwill is an international non-profit organization that provides training and careers for people with barriers to employment. It raises money through its thrift stores by selling all sorts of donated goods.

Sale proceeds made by the Goodwill social enterprise make their way back into the community in a variety of ways. People with disabilities, and those less fortunate in other ways receive help to “find work, gain independence and build careers and better lives,” according to the charity’s website.

