This Grandad Saw A Mom Berated For Mixed-race Adoption, And He Knew He Had To Intervene

By Andrea Marchiano
May 1, 2018
Image: YouTube/What Would You Do?

From across a restaurant, a customer noticed something different about a woman over the aisle: she was white, but her daughter was black. When a discussion between the two erupted, a grandfather at another table knew that he had to step in and make things right.

Image: YouTube/What Would You Do?

The grandfather dining in the restaurant had no idea that the entire interaction was part of a hidden camera show called What Would You Do?. The series, put on by ABC News, hires actors to start an argument or perform some illegal actions. Hidden cameras then catch how bystanders respond.

Image: Jennifer Borget

This segment focused on the topic of mixed-race adoption and whether diners would intervene when one customer berated another for welcoming a child of a different race into their family. It was a hot-button topic for many reasons.

