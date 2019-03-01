When A Grandma Was Duped Into Buying $4K Of Gift Cards, Her Cabbie Hatched His Own Cunning Scheme

By Katie Toon
March 1, 2019
An 87-year-old woman steps into a cab outside her home in Quincy, Boston, and relays a distressing tale to the driver. “My grandson has had an accident, he’s rear-ended somebody,” she informs the cabbie. “He called me and he needs $4,000 to get out of this jam.” This is undoubtedly a stressful situation – but something about it just doesn’t sit right with the driver.

This “grandson” had claimed that, because of the accident, he needed his grandmother to purchase gift cards from Walmart so he could avoid going to jail. And so the loving old lady wasted no time in ringing for a cab. And soon she was on her way to dutifully buy the gift cards.

Once she’d bought them, the woman was instructed to ring back her supposed grandson to tell her the gift card numbers. She was utterly convinced that this was her grandson in need of her help. In fact, it wasn’t even the first time she’d carried out the mission that day.

