This Grandma Passed Out Fighting Off A Carjacker. Then She Learned Her Grandson Went After Him

When Lorrie Crouch took her mom to the hospital in January 2018, she had a nasty shock. As she helped her aging mom into a wheelchair, a carjacker reportedly tried to make off with Crouch’s vehicle. Caught in the melee, she was subsequently knocked out. But while she lay unconscious, Crouch’s grandson ran after her assailant.

Crouch had pulled up in the parking lot of the Columbus Regional Hospital in Indianapolis. She was tending to her 88-year-old mother, who she was taking to the Emergency Room. Crouch was helping the elderly woman out of the car and into a wheelchair – and her grandson was on-hand for assistance.

The 56-year-old woman reached into the vehicle to pick up her mom’s purse and medicine. But as Crouch did so, something unexpected happened – and she immediately knew that something was wrong. When she turned around, she saw that a man she didn’t recognize had climbed into the driver’s seat.

