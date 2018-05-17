A Grandma Survived A One-In-A-Million Phenomenon – And Now She Has A Grave Warning For Others

ADVERTISEMENT

The human body is sometimes able to withstand the most destructive forces that it encounters. JoAnne Cyr can certainly attest to that, as she survived a one-in-a-million phenomenon in April 2018. Following the incredible incident, though, she issued a grave warning to other people in a similar situation.

A resident of Sun City Center in Hillsborough County, Florida, Cyr is a grandmother who already boasted survival experience. Indeed, she had won her battle with cancer not long before the incident in question. But things took an unexpected turn on April 10, 2018. It all started with a seemingly innocuous venture into her own backyard.

Due to some bad weather, Cyr was attempting to drain the resulting rainwater from the patio in the backyard. With a metal shovel in hand, the grandma worked quickly so that she could get back inside her home. “I just thought, if I just had a couple of minutes to fix it, I was going to go into the house,” she told WFTS.

