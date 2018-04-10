After This Grandma Visited The Makeover Guy, She Finally Liked What She Saw In The Mirror

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mary Johnsen first sat down in The Makeover Guy’s chair, she was unsurprisingly nervous. The YouTube star is known for giving people extreme transformations, so the grandma had no idea what to expect. But when she looked in the mirror, she was completely bowled over.

Christopher Hopkins is better known to many simply as “The Makeover Guy.” Through his YouTube page, the talented makeup artist posts inspiring videos of his work. And his videos often depict the transformations he has given members of the public at his Minneapolis, Minnesota, base.

According to Hopkins’ YouTube channel description, he helps “people express their inner spirit through their outer image.” In short, he helps people feel more comfortable in their skin through the power of makeover.

