When This Grandpa Asked A Walmart Clerk To Send Money To A Relative, She Flat-Out Refused To Help

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just before Christmas when an elderly man rushed into an Ohio store with a family emergency on his mind. His beloved grandson had apparently been involved in a car accident. In fact, he had reportedly driven into a pregnant woman’s vehicle. The older man had been told that his grandson was now stuck in a jail cell, desperately waiting for someone to bail him out. But when he asked a clerk at the store to help him send the money, she wouldn’t budge.

The strange series of events began earlier that day when Cecil Rodgers received an unexpected phone call at his home in Cincinnati. The voice on the other end of the line told Cecil that it was his eldest grandson who was calling – and he was in big trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recounting his story to WCPO, Cecil said that his grandson had described how he had hit the car of a woman who was seven months pregnant. “They charged me with drunken driving, and I’m in jail,” the caller apparently said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT