Here’s Why People Are Giving Up Toilet Paper – And Replacing It With ‘Family Cloth’

It was the mid-19th century when toilet paper started its unstoppable march into American bathrooms, thanks to a canny entrepreneur called Joseph Gayetty. And there you might think is the end of the matter, because toilet paper is what everyone uses. Right? Wrong! There’s a whole new movement of people renouncing paper and instead using what they call “family cloth.”
Family cloth consists of strips of fabric to be used in place of toilet paper, or loo roll as the British call it. The fabric is used once and then washed. So that of course means it can be employed again and again. There are various reasons why people are choosing to walk away from many decades of toilet paper use.